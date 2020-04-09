Baptist Health, UK HealthCare announce furloughs

More than 1,000 people filed unemployment claims in Kentucky just last week. That means nearly 300,000 Kentuckians aren't working.

And that number will soon go up as two of Lexington's major hospitals are announcing upcoming furloughs.

Both UK HealthCare and Baptist Health Lexington have announced workforce changes, some are furloughs, some are reassignments.

Uk sent a letter to employees letting them know that direct care providers would remain in their positions. Other employees may be redeployed to other positions. If redeployment isn’t an option they will be paid through April 25, then they could use vacation time, but after that, they would be moved to administrative no pay. They would be eligible for unemployment.

Baptist Health announced they would also be making changes. They plan to reassign some workers, furlough others, and their executives will be taking pay cuts. That will be in effect across all eight hospitals in their system.

That release said a lot of the steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, like suspending elective procedures, have had an impact on their business operations.

Both UK and Baptist have said they intend for these measures to be temporary and hope to return everyone back to their standard positions as soon as they can.