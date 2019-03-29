Barbecue in Kansas City: 'We didn't invent, we perfected it'

Barbecue is a big deal in Kansas City.

For 23-years Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que has served up BBQ.

Their location is a little unusual, located in a gas station.

The owners, Jeff and Joy Stehney, wanted a place close to their home.

"They knew they wanted to be close to their restaurant knowing that they would be putting in 18 hour days," says Doug Worgul of Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que goes through 500 slabs of ribs a day. Their pork butts are cooked for 17 hours using Missouri White Oak.

Doug Worgul describes Kansas City Barbecue as Memphis, Carolina, and Texas barbecue all in one place.

"They’ve all found a second home here. We have our own way of cooking here. It’s low and slow. We’ve got our own style of sauce which is a tomato molasses-based sauce it’s sweet robust."

While they are not the only barbecue restaurant in town, they are award-winning.

“We didn’t invent barbecue we just perfected it," says Wogul.

Jeff and Joy Stehney have three locations in Kansas City. They've had many offers to franchise or sell, but they have turned them all down.