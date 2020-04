A person has died after a stabbing along Camptown Road in Bardstown.

Officers say they were called to a home around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, investigators say they found a victim with multiple stab wounds.

EMS rushed the victim to Flaget Hospital where he later died.

Detectives have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the police department. Anonymous tips can be left at (502) 348-HEAT (4328).