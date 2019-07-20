Georgetown barn damaged in fire

A fire damaged a barn in Georgetown Saturday night. The fire burned at a farm off Stone Road, near Newtown Pike.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No one was hurt, including the farm animals.

Firefighters were called to the farm around 8 p.m. They said there was 500 pounds of propane and fuel nearby the barn.

Family members got a call from a neighbor who was the first to see the flames. They think machinery sparked the fire.

"I think it was a round baler that got overheated after we got done using it today," said Cody Rankin, a farmer on the property. "We parked it a few hours ago and that's what we would suspect."

Rankin said tractors and lawnmowers were among the equipment destroyed in the fire.