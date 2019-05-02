Barnstable Brown Derby gala has raised $16 million for diabetes center

It's known as the place to be Derby Eve.

Each year, twins Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable host a party at their Louisville home. While it's a good time, it's all for a good cause.

The sisters have made it their mission to support the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center in memory of Patricia's husband who passed away from diabetes complications.

"They're very gracious. They put a lot of money into the operation," said Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center Director Dr. John Fowlkes. "They really want us to just do with it what makes sense. What is best for families, what's good for research."

In 12 years, they've raised about $16 million. It is that kind of funding that sets the center apart with its comprehensive care. In 2018, U.S. News & World Report ranked UK HealthCare 33rd among diabetes and endocrinology programs.

"We're doing clinical care, we're doing education, and we're doing research. So, combining all of that together - that's what we call the Barnstable," Fowlkes said.

Elin Thomas, 8, has been a patient for two years. Her mother said the care she receives is top-notch.

"They're not just here to punch a card or collect a co-pay. They want to make sure that she's OK, that all of our questions are answered. They try to make her comfortable," Amanda Thomas said.

To learn more about UK's Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center, CLICK HERE.