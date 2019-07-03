Major fire at Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County

Multiple crews are on scene of a major fire at a bourbon warehouse facility.

Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler tells WKYT two barrel warehouses at a Jim Beam aging facility caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The facility is on McCracken Pike, near the Franklin County line.

Right now, there are no reports of any injuries.

Officials say one warehouse initially caught fire with flames spreading to the other structure.

Multiple agencies are working to put the fire out. Bluegrass Emergency Response Team out of Lexington is bringing foam to the scene.

Officials say it's possible the fire could have been caused by a lightning strike, but that has not been confirmed.

A local business is bringing sand to control runoff into Glenns Creek.

McCracken Pike is shut down while crews actively fight the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated.