Baseball great Tom Seaver has dementia, will retire from public life

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has been diagnosed with dementia and has retired from public life.

The family of the 74-year-old made the announcement Thursday through the Hall. They say Seaver will continue to work in the vineyard at his home in California.

Seaver has limited his public appearances in recent years. He didn’t attend the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner in January when members of the New York Mets’ 1969 World Series championship team were honored.

In a statement, the Mets said they were “planning to honor him in special ways” as he would not be able to attend the team’s 50-year anniversary celebrations this year for their 1969 title.

