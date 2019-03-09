Basketball fans brave rain, traffic in busy day for downtown Lexington

Between the UK-Florida game and the KHSAA boy's basketball tournament, Saturday was a busy day at Rupp Arena.

All those basketball fans made for difficult driving conditions downtown and the rain only made traffic worse.

Parking was hard to come by near the arena Saturday, with many lots filling up despite inflated event pricing.

Fans told WKYT those hurdles weren't going to stop them from enjoying their game.

"You know what, it's ok, it's what you do. So we're here to enjoy it. The rain's not going to stop us from coming out," said Kyle Vandruten of Alexandria, Kentucky.

Many fans attended both the UK game and the boy's state tournament, including Wesley Roberts of Owensboro, Kentucky, who told WKYT he's been attending the latter with his father for about 30 years.

"It just means a lot because my dad's getting older and, you know, you got to cherish all the time you have with him," Roberts said.

The winner of Saturday night's matchup between Scott County and Warren Central will face Trinity (Lou.) in the KHSAA state championship game Sunday at 2 p.m.