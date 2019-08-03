Basketball team collects items for pipeline explosion victims

The Lincoln County girls basketball team is trying to help those who are recovering following the gas line fire by holding a food drive.

The team scheduled their first annual Lady Eagles Classic to help raise money for items like basketball shoes and new uniforms. Following Thursday mornings fire, they decided to use the event to also help the community.

“A lot of our team lives in that area,” said 8th grader Taylnne Shearer.

“None of them were directly affected as far as they didn’t lose anything or have any damage to their homes, but of course they were raised there,” said 7th grade Coach Chansler Gilbert.

The teams head coach organized the food drive which began Saturday at 10 a.m. and goes to 5 p.m. People can drop off non-perishable items on Sunday as well. Items can be brought to the Lincoln County Middle or High School gym from noon to 5 p.m.

