Bat found in Lexington tests positive for rabies

A bat found in Lexington has tested positive for rabies.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says the bat was found in the area of Winding Drive and Willowood Road in southern Lexington.

The health department posted signs in the area to notify people who live nearby. People are encouraged to make sure their pets have a current rabies vaccination.

Property owners are asked to carefully examine their homes and other structures to make sure bats can't enter.

Bats active during the day or bats that are unable to fly might be suspected of having rabies.