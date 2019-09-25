Bath County mom still searching for answers five years after her daughter's disappearance

People say 'a picture is worth a thousand words,' but the photos Sharon King keeps prominently posted throughout her home represent two words in particular, 'Not Forgotten.'

"They mean more to me than anything else can mean to me because this is all I've got of her," King said about pictures of her missing daughter.

Norma Jo Brown vanished five years ago. She was 33 years old when she was reported missing in 2014.

Now in 2019, it’s through pictures and the memorial King created in her yard that she keeps her daughter close.

"I can't believe it's been five years because, to me, it seems like yesterday," King said.

In the days following Brown's disappearance, police checked out different leads, including the most troubling to the family that Brown was last seen walking along a road with Kevin Howard, who was later charged for a Fleming County murder.

But eventually, police hit a dead end, and King said she hasn’t gotten an update in nearly four years.

"Now I guess it's just a cold case," King said.

So many unanswered questions are taking their toll.

"Where is she at, what happened?” Kind asked. “I'm just looking for anything to give me some kind of closure before I leave this world."

But King isn't giving up hope, putting her pictures in the headlines once again to make sure Norma Jo Brown is 'not forgotten.'

"I just want everyone to remember her, don't forget her because she is still out there somewhere," King said.

The family asks that if anyone has any information about Norma Jo Brown to call Kentucky State Police.