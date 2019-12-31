Bath County woman rescued from flooded roadway

A woman is rescued from her car surrounded by high water. Officials say she was found with her dog after being trapped for hours.

It was around noon on Monday when the elderly woman went to the drugstore and didn't return. That led her family to call for help.

"This was at 8:30 at night and they couldn’t find her. They checked all the friends, family and no one had seen her," said Salt Lick Fire Chief Brent Frizzell.

The Salt Lick fire chief said within then minutes a rescuer who lives near McCarty Branch Road saw a car stranded in high water.

"He finds a vehicle that was stalled in the water. He’s able to shine a light from a distance and able to make a voice contact with her," said Chief Frizzell.

The chief said hypothermia was a big concern for them. They believe the woman was stuck in the car for about seven hours. They say it helped that she wasn't alone.

"She had a big pitbull in there with her and I have no doubt that that helped keep her warm," said Chief Frizzell.

They were able to rescue the woman and her dog and get her to a waiting ambulance.

"She was alert and oriented she was ambulatory and up walking but you could see it she was really cold obviously," said Chief Frizzell.

The fire chief says that stretch of the road is often first to flood and the last to clear out.

The woman's family told the Bath County's Emergency Manager she is recovering and they are grateful to the fire department for saving her.