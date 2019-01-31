Battling fire, ice as Lexington woman treated for smoke inhalation

An early morning fire forced several people from their homes and sent one woman to the hospital.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. Thursday on Santa Fe Court, off Rio Dosa Drive.

Battalion Chief Chris Ward said the fire started in a unit on the second floor of the fourplex.

"There's a lot of personal effects inside the house, we call it hoarding conditions but I don't know if it's quite to that extent but there is a lot of stuff clutter inside the house which made it hard to get to the seed of the fire and actually get the fire knocked down," Ward said.

A woman inside the unit where the fire started was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Other people living in the building were forced to evacuate briefly. Ward said everyone was allowed back inside once the fire was extinguished.

The cold weather also created challenges for firefighters.

"It's 3 degrees out here right now so the cold makes it extremely hard. The hydrant caps were frozen so that made it a little difficult to get the caps off the hydrant," Ward said. "But they got ...water on the fire really quickly for the conditions that are out here and got a pretty quick knockdown on the fire."

