Be prepared: How to stay safe and avoid getting lost while hiking

Warm and sunny weather will soon have hikers, climbers, and other outdoor lovers flocking to the Red River Gorge.

Lisa Johnson with Powell County Search & Rescue has some tips to help you avoid getting lost on your walk in the woods.

Johnson said a common mistake hikers make is veering off the main, marked trails onto improvised paths left by others.

"It totally just throws you out of whack," Johnson said. "You're on a trail and then all of the sudden, you're not, and you realize two miles up I'm not on a trail any longer."

Johnson said before you go, plan out your adventure. She advises hikers pick up a trail map -- readily available at many local stores -- and also be familiar with how to use a compass.

"[A compass] is your best friend besides your phone. This doesn't take a battery. It's not going to run low," Johnson said.

Johnson said make before you leave on your hike, make sure someone else knows where you plan to go.

"So if something does happen, they'll know where you're at," Johnson said, "and the biggest thing is ping us where you're parking at because that way we have an idea of where to start for you."

As you hike, Johnson said to watch your step. "This is copperhead country," she said, which is why she recommends hikers wear long pants and boots that cover their ankles.

Johnson recommends hikers bring a backpack with plenty of water, a blanket, dry socks, matches or a lighter -- anything you might need if you have to spend the night outdoors.

"A lot of people don't know this: take cotton balls, put them in vaseline jelly in a plastic baggie, and they'll start a fire for you," Johnson said. "I mean it's simple stuff, but when they say 'Well we weren't planning on spending the night' well, of course, you weren't because you would've been ready."

Another woods item Johnson recommends is a whistle: the sound carries farther than shouting.

Johnson said as soon as you realize you're lost, call for help and stay put. Moving around, especially in the dark, can be dangerous, and it can make it even harder for rescuers to find you.