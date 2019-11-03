Be weather-aware for your pets as colder temperatures approach

Cold mornings across the Bluegrass may make you feel a bit sluggish about heading out for the day.

Imagine how it feels for your four-legged family members.

Having a built-in fur coat doesn’t make them any less susceptible to cold temperatures. Already this year, in fact, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control has had a call about a dog left in the cold for too long.

"Dogs are completely dependent on their owner to provide them the things that they need," says Jai Hamilton, an animal cruelty investigator at Animal Care & Control.

As temperatures drop heading into the colder months, it's important to take extra care of your furry friends. Much like humans, dogs can be hurt by cold temperatures too.

"Some dogs can tolerate cold better than others. So just be mindful of your pets, and in cold temperatures allow them outside to use the bathroom for a very limited amount of time, or go on a short walk. But, just pay attention to the needs of your particular animal."

If your dog starts to shiver on a walk, or has difficulty breathing, it's too cold for them and you should take them back inside. To help your dog tolerate the cold better, you can up their calorie intake, or even get them a sweater.

"They make coats for dogs and I've even seen little booties to protect their paws from frostbite."

Aside from walks, your dog shouldn't be left in the cold for extended periods of time. If they are outside, proper measures need to be taken.

"We strongly urge that people bring their pets indoors during extreme temperatures. For people that do not bring their dogs inside, the city ordinance does mandate that proper things are provided for that animal."

According to the city ordinance, a dog needs a shelter with organic bedding, fresh water, and proper tethering if it is going to be left outdoors.

The best bet is still to bring Fido inside.

If you ever have questions about how to keep your dog safe, contact Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control at (859) 255-9033.