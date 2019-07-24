Bear nicknamed Cheeseburger tries to steal pot store dumpster in Colorado

Bear-proof dumpsters are pretty effective in keeping out bears, but it doesn’t mean a bear can’t move it.

Workers at a retail marijuana shop in Lyons, Colo. have the proof caught on surveillance camera when a bear tried to make off with their garbage.

"He's all into the Rocky Mountain high and I don't blame him. He knows the good stuff when he sees it, or should I say smells it," said Nikko Garza, who works at The Bud Depot.

The store's security camera caught the bear, who they nicknamed Cheeseburger, breaking into the area behind the store.

"As soon as the door blew open, I was like this is something out of a horror film," said Garza.

A metal lock was no match for a very hungry bear, who stormed through the gate.

"So he grabbed it, busted through like 'The Shining,' which is ironic because the Stanley Hotel is like 20 minutes up that way," said Garza, pointing northwest toward Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Stanley Hotel is an iconic landmark that inspired Steven King's classic novel.

When Cheeseburger the bear couldn't open the dumpster, he decided to take his meal to-go.

"Then rumor has it, I can't say if this is a fact or not, we found it way out here," said Garza, walking down the street from the shop and pointing to a spot in the distance.

Even though bears are nothing new to see in this part of Colorado, they usually don't drag entire dumpsters through neighborhoods.

"I'm like, 'Wow, look at this guy. He's no tiny dancer, but he's a dancer,'" Garza said.

Garza reported about 10 bear sightings during the past couple of weeks, but maybe this bear has a future in the retail marijuana industry.

"Everybody wants to work at a cannabis shop. He's just showing initiative," Garza said.

