Bed sheet 'rope' helps man escape Lexington house fire

Smoke alarms and perhaps a love of action movies helped a man escape from a Lexington house fire on Thursday.

The fire started around 2 a.m. on Copperfield Court.

Battalion Chief Marc Bramlage said the first units to arrive on the scene were met with heavy flames coming from the kitchen. Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

Bramlage said the only occupant was able to escape before crews arrived.

"They were in the upstairs bedroom and he noticed that the smoke detectors were going off. He made a makeshift ladder with a bed sheet to get off from the second floor down into the backyard."

The occupant was not allowed to stay at the home because of the extensive damage inside.

An investigator was requested to take a closer look into the cause of the fire.

