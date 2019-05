You couldn't ask for better weather for a Monday afternoon baseball game in Cincinnati, but the first pitch of the Reds game is being delayed because of bees.

The Reds announced on Twitter the game was delayed because of the stinging insects.

Second baseman Derek Dietrich took to the field as an exterminator to spray around in the infield.

The delay only lasted a few minutes, as the game began around 12:50 p.m. First pitch was scheduled for 12:35 p.m.