Behind-the-scenes look at life of working from the Howard House

While some Kentuckians are now heading back into work, others remain working from home. We have a pair right here at WKYT that are doing just that.

Today we're going to take you to our studio H-- The home of Lee K Howard and Kristen Kennedy.

Lee K and Kristen are both working from home, working opposite shifts, and raising kids.

"Yeah, we usually do try to come outside as much as possible because Kristen's inside," Lee K said.

During the morning hours, he's in charge of their kids, Meg and Kingston, while Kristen is working.

"We can't really be that quiet when we're inside," he said.

And during the evening, Kristen's in charge while Lee K puts together the evening sportscast. Just because they pull it off day in and day out, doesn't mean it doesn't have its moments. They say it's hard to forget they're working from home, because when they're at home, they go by mom and dad.

"Kristen is the cook in the house and I am not. Grilled cheese and pizza and peanut butter jelly sandwiches are about the height of my cooking abilities," Lee K said.

This is the couple's sixth week working from home.

"There's only one time of the day where kids are awake, and someone's in the studio and that's noon for Kristen, and luckily we've not had an instance where one of them ran into the room. I'm sure their talks or screams have made the air before," Lee K said.

He says it's been crazy to think that they're able to set up a studio in their dining home, and what viewers don't know is there's actually kids about five or six feet away eating their grilled cheese sandwiches while Kristen's on the air!

"There was a little hesitancy about bringing it all into the house, but I think once we figured out that we just had to convert this dining room into an office space, it made it a little more manageable for us," Kristen said. "We've got the curtain right there, so we can kinda close it off, we can focus on work still. It was wonderful that we had the ability to work from home, to stay here, to feel like we're contributing to this healthy at work initiative."

Lee K says despite the craziness, they're enjoying being able to spend extra time with their kids.

"I think through this whole situation that everybody's going through, a lot of businesses including the television business are figuring out ways that you can work from home, that you can be a little bit more remote," Lee K said. "I don't think that this is a long term setup for us by any means, but it was a necessary setup at the time and I think it's working out really really well. One day we're going to have our dining room back. I don't think that's any time real soon, but that's okay."

You can watch Kristen on air on WKYT mornings, and Lee K is on air each night at 11.