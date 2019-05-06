Behind the scenes with Churchill Downs stewards

In the Kentucky Derby’s 145 year history, racing stewards have only been called in a handful of times to investigate objections. But behind the scenes, their job is to keep the horses safe.

As a former horse trainer, Denise Steffanus always avoided the stewards at the track.

"My mentors told me, 'you want to stay away from them because the only time the stewards call you is when there's a problem. So keep your nose down. Do your job," she recalls.

After Saturday's decision to disqualify Maximum Security, the stewards might not be very popular around racing fans either. But Steffanus put her bias aside and spent a day with them at Churchill Downs in 2015 while writing for Trainer Magazine.

"They’re just the top cops,” she explains. “You go to them with whatever questions. If a trainer is racing out-of-state, he might not know what kind of medication rules we have here in Kentucky."

Stewards oversee entries, investigate infractions, and make sure horses comply with Kentucky racing regulations. They don't make the rules- they simply enforce them.

"I just gained a great respect for the stewards," Steffanus says of her experience.

When it comes to their Derby day decision, Staffanus says the stewards made the right call. She even has a message for the head steward, Barbara Borden.

"She can be confident that in this moment, which is probably the defining moment of her career, that she acted with unwavering integrity. I’m proud of her."

