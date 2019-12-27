Belk Bowl officials talk tips for UK fans to make the most of their trip to Charlotte

There isn't much that can stop a University of Kentucky football fan from cheering on their wildcats, not even the 400 miles to this year's Belk Bowl game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"It should be a great game with a lot of energy," Executive Director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation Danny Morrison said.

Belk Bowl officials said historically they see upward of 40,000 fans at the game.

As of Friday night, Ticketmaster was still showing plenty of tickets available, some as low as $38 each.

"The matchup is two teams that finished the year very strong," Morrison said.

Virginia Tech and UK are facing off New Year's Eve at Bank of America Stadium.

"I know I’m biased, but I think it's the best open-air stadium in America," Morrison said.

It's not only the game luring fans out of the Bluegrass.

"Uptown Charlotte is a vibrant area,” Morrison said. “People love coming because you park the car, you can walk to restaurants, to nighttime entertainment, and to the stadium on game day."

And for the fans who make tailgating at Kroger Field as much a part of game day as watching the cats in action, events like Fan Central Monday night and FanFest Tuesday morning will have them feeling like they're right back in Big Blue Nation.

"FanFest opens up around 9 a.m. with live music around the stadium prior to the game kickoff around noon," Morrison said.

For help with finding hotels, game day parking and more on the fan events, you can check out belkbowl.com.