Bell County hit-and-run suspect faces multiple charges

A man who deputies say drove off from an accident in Bell County faces not only charges for the hit-and-run incident, but also drug trafficking and theft charges.

Deputies say they were called out Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a hit-and-run involving 42-year-old William Justus Brock.

Investigators say when they went to speak with Brock, he took off on an ATV toward his home on Brock Hollow Road. When he arrived, however, a constable was already at the scene waiting for him, and he was taken into custody.

While interviewing Brock, he admitted to causing property damage to another person’s home in the hit-and-run and reportedly told deputies his brakes had failed.

Deputies say Brock also consented to a search of his home, during which authorities say they found hundreds of grams of suspected methamphetamine, a suspected clonazepam pill, half-an-ounce of suspected marijuana, and various pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Troopers at the scene also noticed an ATV over an embankment near Brock’s home, that had been covered with camouflage and kudzu vines. When investigators ran the VIN, they discovered it had been reported stolen.

Brock was taken to the Bell County Detention Center and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking methamphetamine, and receiving stolen property. He was also served three outstanding bench warrants for failure to appear in court.

