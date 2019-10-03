Bell County man faces child sexual exploitation charges

An undercover investigation by the Kentucky State Police’s Electronic Crime Branch ended with the arrest of a Bell County man on child sexual exploitation charges.

According to a KSP release, 42-year-old Jason Laws was arrested Wednesday at a home in Middlesboro.

The investigation started when authorities discovered Laws uploading images of child pornography to the internet.

A search warrant was executed Wednesday, during which equipment used in the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Laws is charged with twenty counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. The charges are punishable by one to five years in prison.

Laws is now in the Bell County Detention Center.

