Bella Notte navigates in-person dining ban, offers discount for first responders, hospital staff, teachers

After seeing Ohio, Illinois, and other states announcing bans and changes to bars and restaurants, Bella Notte General Manager Kyle Knight wasn't surprised by Kentucky following suit.

"We knew it was inevitable," Knight said.

But, it is still a major shock to their business model. With the in-person dining ban, Bella Notte will be focusing on curbside pickup, partnerships with delivery services like Door Dash and Grub Hub, and they're also working on the possibility of having their own people delivering food.

"We have so many regular guests here that sometimes they just come in to see people, it's not even the food," Knight said.

Regulars like Lee Allison and Jeff Middleswart came to Bella Notte Monday night to dine in for the last time for the foreseeable future.

Lee Allison, customer: "We moved here to Kentucky about four years ago and this was the first restaurant we visited,” Allison said. “We just fell in love with it and the people so we just keep coming back."

And they say that won't stop now.

"Once it's over, we'll be back of course,” Middleswart said. “We'll keep coming regardless of how they have to operate in the next couple of weeks, or however it works."

It's that kind of support that Knight says is getting Bella Notte through the fear of the unknown.

"They're the people that are going to keep us afloat during this,” Knight said. “That goes for every restaurant in town, everybody has those people."

Bella Forno has now consolidated with Bella Notte, and the Smashing Tomato locations will operate out of the site near Fayette Mall.

Even as they navigate this change, Bella Notte is trying to help their community by offering 25 percent off carry-out orders for all first responders, hospital staff members, and teachers.

For delivery options call 859-245-1789 or visit their Facebook, Twitter, or website.