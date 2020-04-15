Belle of Louisville asking for donations to stay afloat

As the COVID-19 outbreak derails many spring and summer events, an iconic Kentucky attraction is reaching out to the public for help in order to stay open.

A statement from Belle of Louisville Riverboats says they have “taken a severe financial hit, during what’s typically [their] busiest season of the year.”

Cruises with Belle of Louisville are canceled through May 10, and the riverboat company expects additional cancellations.

The statement asks the public for tax-deductible donations and is offering gift certificates for future cruises and special events.

To learn more, head to https://belleoflouisville.org/help-keep-us-afloat/.

