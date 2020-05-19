The New York Racing Association (NYRA) announced on Tuesday that the 152nd Belmont Stakes will run on June 20 at Belmont Park.

This is the first time the Belmont will serve as the first leg of the Triple Crown. This year's race will also be run without spectators in the stands.

Additionally, this year's Belmont Stakes will be shorter. Instead of the typical 1 1/2 mile race, this year's length will be 1 1/8 miles.

"The Belmont Stakes is a New York institution that will provide world-class entertainment for sports fans during these challenging times," said NYRA President & CEO Dave O'Rourke. "While this will certainly be a unique running of this historic race, we are grateful to be able to hold the Belmont Stakes in 2020. Thanks to our partners at NBC Sports, fans across the country can look forward to a day of exceptional thoroughbred racing at a time when entertainment and sports are so important to providing a sense of normalcy."

Tuesday's announcement is the third and final confirmed date for the revised Triple Crown schedule. The Kentucky Derby will run September 5 at Churchill Downs and the Preakness Stakes will run on October 3.