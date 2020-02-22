Belmont takes down EKU in Richmond 83-70

Adam Kunkel scored 22 points and Belmont hit twelve triples to beat Eastern Kentucky 83-70 Saturday night.

EKU outshot Belmont from both the field and from deep, but the Colonels turned the ball over 21 times on the night. The Bruins converted those turnovers into 22 points.

Lachlan Anderson paced four Colonels in double figures with 15 points. Senior Ty Taylor and junior JacQuess Hobbs both finished with 11.

EKU (14-15, 11-5 OVC) returns to action at Murray State next Thursday. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.