Benefit concert announced for victims in deadly Harlan Co. fire

A benefit concert for a Harlan family affected by a deadly fire has been announced.

Local musical acts will come together at Harlan Elementary School on May 2, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. to raise money for the Howard family.

On April 22, the Howard’s home in Totz was destroyed in a fire. Two twin toddlers died in the fire, while their mother Allyson Howard died two days later at a hospital in Georgia. The father, Chad Howard, is still in the hospital.

The concert is free, but donations are encouraged and will go to With Love from Harlan. The organization has already raised more than $12,000 dollars for funeral and other expenses for the victims.

The scheduled acts at the concert are as follows:

Dakota Saylor & The Bloody Harlan Band

Sunrise Ridge

Brooklyn Collins

Justin Taylor

Tyler Smith

Kudzu Killers

