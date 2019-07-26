Benefit concert held in honor of retired Georgetown firefighter battling lung disease

Public servants, friends and family of retired Georgetown Battalion Chief Johnnie Jacobs showed up in a loud way with a benefit concert Friday raising money as he continues his battle with lung disease.

The concert was held at the My Kentucky Foam Brewery in downtown Georgetown.

Local band, Rackhouse Mavericks donated all of their fees and tips to Jacobs’ family along with the brewery donating portions of their profit from a certain drink.

Jacobs retired from the Georgetown Fire Department in August of 2018 following his battle and months later received a double lung transplant.

The disease was caused by years of smoke and chemical inhalation while on the job.

Dozens showed up to the event where all he money will be donated to his ongoing medical expenses and personal needs.

“It was a shock in the beginning with all of the outpouring of support and I really appreciate everybody that did that,” said Jacobs. “It meant a lot and got me through a lot of tough times.”

Jacobs credits his recovery to prayer, love and support from the entire community. He is now recovering with his family and friends by his side.

