Bengals cap 2020 NFL Draft with four picks on Saturday

The Cincinnati Bengals wrapped up their 2020 NFL Draft haul with four selections on Saturday afternoon.

With the first pick of the fourth round, the Bengals drafted Appalachian State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither. He is 6'1'' and checks in at 224 pounds.

He earned the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year Award his senior campaign, starting all 14 games (104 tackles, team-high 14.5 for loss, five sacks, one interception, eight pass breakups, one blocked kick).

With the No. 147 overall pick in the fifth round, the Bengals drafted Notre Dame edge rusher Khalid Kareem. He tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks his senior season in South Bend. He also led the Fighting Irish with three forced fumbles his final season.

With the No. 180 overall pick in the sixth round, Cincinnati drafted Kansas guard Hakeem Adeniji. He was an honorable mention pick after 12 starts at left tackle in 2019, while also earning a captain's letter. Adeniji's brother, Moshood, played offensive line at the Air Force Academy.

With the No. 215 overall pick in the seventh round, the Bengals completed their draft with the addition of Purdue linebacker Markus Bailey. Bailey's senior season was short-circuited by a knee injury (14 tackles, two for loss, one sack in four starts).