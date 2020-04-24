Bengals draft Tee Higgins with first pick in second round

Nine years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted A.J. Green and Andy Dalton and now in 2020, the Bengals paired Clemson's Tee Higgins with Joe Burrow with the No. 33 pick in the NFL Draft.

The 6'4'', 215-pound wideout scored 27 touchdowns in 37 games for the Tigers. Higgins was ranked No. 25 on the profootballfocus.com big board.

As of Friday night, Higgins has already won over fans like Bengals all-time leading receiver Chad Johnson.

At the end of the first round, Johnson tweeted "Tee Higgins is game-changing player. I'm headed to bed."