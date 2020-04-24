Bengals draft Wyoming's Logan Wilson in third round

Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson (30) in the first half during the Arizona Bowl college football game against Georgia State, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Tucson, AZ. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
CINCINNATI (WKYT) -- With the No. 65 pick and the first pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson.

Wilson finished with 400-plus tackles and 10 career interceptions, while displaying impressive skills as a run-and-chase player.

Head coach Zac Taylor said his defensive coaches held their breath all day, calling him a three-down player with hybrid abilities in coverage. They saw plenty of him when they coached against him at the Senior Bowl.

 