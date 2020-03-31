Bengals release Dre Kirkpatrick

The Cincinnati Bengals have released starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. It's another move to overhaul the Bengals' secondary after a 2-14 season.

Kirkpatrick was a first-round pick in 2012 and started 67 games in eight seasons. He missed 10 games last season with a knee injury.

He also was involved in the most significant play of coach Zac Taylor's first season. He bumped into A.J. Green while breaking up a pass during a 7-on-7 drill in the first practice of training camp. Green landed awkwardly and suffered a severe injury to his left ankle that required surgery and sidelined him for the season.