Bengals release Dre Kirkpatrick

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick stands on the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. The Bengals released starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, another move to overhaul their secondary after a 2-14 season. Kirkpatrick was a first-round pick in 2012 and started 67 games in eight seasons. He missed 10 games last season with a knee injury. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Bengals have released starting cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick. It's another move to overhaul the Bengals' secondary after a 2-14 season.

Kirkpatrick was a first-round pick in 2012 and started 67 games in eight seasons. He missed 10 games last season with a knee injury.

He also was involved in the most significant play of coach Zac Taylor's first season. He bumped into A.J. Green while breaking up a pass during a 7-on-7 drill in the first practice of training camp. Green landed awkwardly and suffered a severe injury to his left ankle that required surgery and sidelined him for the season.

 
