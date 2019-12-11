Benson stepping down as EKU president

Michael Benson is stepping down as the president of Eastern Kentucky University.

In a letter sent to employees, Benson said he's planning to use the next year to research and write his Gilman manuscript, which is under contract with Johns Hopkins University Press.

"In the near future, my family and I plan to create time to personally say 'thank you' to the people with whom we have worked so closely. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the students, faculty, staff, and community," said Benson.

He will stay on as an advisor to the board of regents through the transition for the next university president.

The move is effective Jan. 6, 2020.