Berea College cancels 2020 baseball season

Days before the first game, Berea College announced it's canceling its baseball season.

Berea College canceled its 2020 baseball season. (WKYT)

The school's president sent an email to the campus community last night. The president didn't list a specific reason for the decision.

The email doesn't give any details about why the decision was made, but it says, "all student-athletes are expected to abide by team, departmental, and college policies."

The statement went on to apologize to the USA South Conference and other schools that are impacted by the decision.

Head Coach Brian Hill says this decision is heartbreaking for both him and his players who worked so hard throughout the offseason.

Coach Hill plans to hold a team meeting to figure out what's next.

Administrators way they hope to bring back a baseball team for the 2021 season.

It is not clear why the season was abruptly canceled. Berea Police say there is no active criminal investigation regarding the baseball team.