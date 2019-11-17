Berea College students dress for success at Macy's

Berea College has already set people up with solid educations, but they also want students to dress for success. On Saturday, the college teamed up with Macy's to give 110 students an exclusive shopping experience for interview suits.

"We know how important that first interview is and we know that confidence building is huge,” says Amanda Tudor, the director of Career Development for Berea College. “Feeling comfortable, feeling ready to answer the questions of why you are the best candidate."

Michael Malpartida agrees. He’s a senior this year. "In my opinion, confidence is everything. If you go into an interview not so confidently, then it kind of hurts the vibe. But if you go in looking great and feeling confident then you have more of a chance of slaying the interview."

The Macy's personal stylists were on hand to find the right colors and sizes for each student for whatever career paths they take.

Michael Malpartida plans to be in the finance industry after graduation, while his twin brother Christopher Malpartida will apply to law school soon.

Now that they have the clothes, the students are ready to look good, feel good, and do good as they count down the days until graduation.

Berea has partnered with Macy’s for the shopping experience since 2016. They're planning another one for the spring semester as well.