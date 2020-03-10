Berea College suspends instruction in response to coronavirus

An announcement from Berea College states that their Administrative Committee has decided to cease instructional activities effective Friday, March 13.

According to the statement, the decision was made to ensure student and employee safety in case of a COVID-19 case occurring on campus.

Instructors are being asked to find a way to bring closure to their classes by the closing date, and students are being asked to plan on returning home. A move-out day of Saturday, March 14 has been announced.

The statement also says commencement ceremonies will be canceled, or postponed to a time when it can be conducted safely.

WKYT has reached out to the college for additional information and will update this story as new details become available.