Berea Police Department creates street crimes unit to combat drug use

The Berea Police Department is looking to crack down on certain crimes with a new special unit for drug enforcement.

Marijuana seized by the Berea Police Department.

Lieutenant Jake Reed says it's part of an effort to help fight the opioid epidemic.

"Berea is a lot like any other community in Kentucky. Unfortunately, we saw a rise in heroin and methamphetamine in the past few years," said Reed.

The task force has already made an impact, after just a few weeks of activity, with a major drug bust. Police discovered 39 marijuana plants at a home on Blue Lick Road, arresting 20-year-old Vincent Perry at the scene.

"Throughout the property, there were different marijuana plants growing," said Reed.

Marshall Laws, 40, was already in custody, but will also face charges stemming from the bust. Both men have been charged with cultivating marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession.

"Marijuana is still an illegal substance in Kentucky so if we get a complaint about marijuana, we're going to follow up on that complaint because that's our job," said Reed.

Police rely on tips from the public, and they are asking the community to keep their eyes open for possible drug activity. Police say they want to keep their community safe and drug-free.