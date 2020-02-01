Berea family hopes to legally adopt their nine kids

A Berea couple is fighting to legally adopt their big family. It’s not just a few kids; it’s nine!

Scott and Holly Johnson have been their legal guardians for about seven years now. The kids come from two families with close ties to the Johnsons. They range in age from 1 to 15 years old. Some were taken from dangerous households or foster care, and the younger children have been with the family since they left the hospital.

For most of the kids, this family is all they’ve known. Now, Scott and Holly want to adopt them legally. "We just want to make sure they have that security that they can't be split up," Holly explains.

They want all the kids to have the same adoption day. That would mean adopting all nine at once.

As if raising nine kids isn’t expensive enough, the adoption process comes with a big price tag too: about $14,000. So far they’ve raised about $2,000 by selling t-shirts that say, “This shirt changed a life.” They still have about $12,000 to go though.

The couple says even after they’ve reached their adoption goal, they don’t want to stop raising money. They know there are many other people who have similar struggles. "I would love to be able to set up some kind of foundation to help other parents and grandparents who have taken children out of state custody and situations where they don't have the funds for adoption," Holly says.

If you would like to help the Johnson family, you can contact their adoption lawyer, Dori Thompson with Thompson Law Office or donate directly to their GoFundMe page.

