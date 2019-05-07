Berea man arrested for identifying himself as his brother, who had an arrest warrant

A Berea man is behind bars after officers say he tried to get out of an arrest using his brother's name. The problem was his brother also had a warrant for his arrest.

Berea officers came into contact with 40-year-old Dana Moore, who had a warrant for his arrest. Officers say Moore instead gave his brother's name and found he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Police notified Moore of the warrant, and they later found out he gave the wrong name.

Moore is charged with identity theft and giving an officer false identifying information. He also was booked for failing to appear in court. He remains in the Madison County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.