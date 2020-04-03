Berea man gets first copy of his published memoir for his 101st birthday

Phillip Harrison turned 101 on Friday.

He was at Berea Healthcare and Rehabilitation when the city threw a parade in his honor.

Emergency officials blared their sirens for Harrison, balloons were strung in front of the building, and dozens of people sang happy birthday to him.

Harrison has been an entrepreneur all of his life in Berea.

He fought in WWII and has had a business since he was 25. He had a store in Berea for 50 years.

Two years ago, he started working on his memoirs. The published book was sent to his daughter a few days ago.

"He has not seen the book," said Rhonda Taylor. "This is his birthday present today... he will see this book, hold this book for the first time today."

"It's pretty special, probably the best birthday present he's had."