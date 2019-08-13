Berea woman, 18, accused of stealing $1,600 in rental scam

A Berea woman is facing a theft charge after police say she stole $1,600 in a rental scam.

Kaityln Goins is accused of scamming at least two people. (Madison County Detention Center)

Police say Kaitlyn Goins, 18, pretended to own a property for rent and collected two $800 deposits for a rental property in Richmond that she didn't own.

"We took about six reports of people that had fell victim to this scam," Berea Police Lt. Jake Reed said.

Some of the properties were in Berea, but in each case, the victim reported meeting the woman who took their case before disappearing. One of the victims called police earlier in August and said she found the woman who took her money.

"The victim contacted a scammer on Facebook and set up a meeting to buy this laptop that she had for sale," Reed said.

Police arrived at the Walgreen's parking lot and arrested Goins. She could face additional charges as police continue to investigate.

"We are fairly certain she has done all of the ones we have taken reports for," Reed said.

Police caution the public to always meet people at the property they plan to rent.