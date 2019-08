Madison County deputies say a Berea woman is dead after a head-on collision.

Deputies responded to Tates Creek Road Friday afternoon after learning of the crash.

Investigators say Sheena Conley, 34, lost control of her vehicle, crossed the center line and hit a pickup.

Conley and the other driver were taken to UK Medical Center in Lexington, and Conley died from her injuries. The other driver suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital.