Bernie Sanders set to speak at Louisville rally Sunday

Just after President Trump’s visit to Louisville last week, candidate for Democratic presidential nominee Bernie Sanders will be at the City’s Public Plaza Sunday.

WAVE 3 News reports the event, called the “People vs. Corporate Power Rally with Bernie Sanders” is set to begin at 4 p.m. and is located at 144 North 6th Street.

A release from the Sanders campaign states the senator is expected to speak out “against Sen. Mitch McConnell’s obstruction in the U.S. Senate. Gathering voters from across the state, Sanders will pressure McConnell to take up bills passed in the U.S. House to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour, stop gun violence and secure our elections.”

Sunday’s appearance is Sanders first visit to Kentucky since launching his presidential election campaign.

Tickets aren’t required to attend the event, but an RSVP is. Click here to RSVP for the rally. It’s free and open to the public. Entrance is provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

