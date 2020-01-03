Beshear administration continues to take shape with new appointments

Governor Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky, appointed new members to his administration on Friday.

Mary Pat Regan will serve as deputy secretary of education and workforce development. She previously worked for AT&T communications.

The governor and the lieutenant governor also announced Ronnie Bastin as the deputy secretary of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet. Bastin was chief of police in Lexington from 2008 to 2015. He also served as commissioner of public safety in Lexington.

Former commissioner of Kentucky State Police, Rodney Brewer, will be returning to that role.

Mike Hancock, who has previously worked for the Transportation Cabinet, will now be the cabinet’s deputy secretary.

Gov. Beshear also talked about his priorities for the upcoming legislative session, including wages, healthcare, pensions, and education.

"Every year we shortchange education is a detriment to that generation," said Gov. Beshear.

Beshear said with the appointments, his cabinet is complete. He said there are a few positions left, but those will be announced in press releases.

The governor was also asked about Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s letter asking the FBI to help look into former Governor Matt Bevin’s controversial pardons. He said he had not talked to Cameron but trusted Cameron and the FBI with that investigation.