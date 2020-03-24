Beshear and nonprofit promote child abuse awareness month

The Kentucky State Capitol building is raising awareness during Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Governor Andy Beshear and "Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky" put silver pinwheels in the grass of the Capitol Lawn in Frankfort Monday.

Beshear and the nonprofit said people can still support causes they believe in.

"Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky" has the goal of ensuring children in The Commonwealth grow up in safe, healthy environments. More information on their mission can be found on their website.