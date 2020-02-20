Beshear boosting staff at unemployment benefit centers

(AP)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 10:27 AM, Feb 20, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is pledging to speed up unemployment insurance claims by improving staffing at career centers around the state.

Beshear announced Wednesday that current staff have been retrained in 12 centers to help people seeking unemployment insurance.

Beshear says the previous administration removed customer service staff from the career centers and asked citizens to email or call to request benefits.

Beshear said his administration also plans to increase staffing at the centers and start an online chat option on the website.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus