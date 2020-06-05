Beshear calls for Jefferson Davis statue to be removed from Capitol Rotunda

Nationwide, we’ve seen calls for an end to racial injustice.

For Governor Beshear, that includes removing a statue of the president of the Confederacy that’s currently in Kentucky‘s capital.

The statue of Jefferson Davis was put in the Capitol Rotunda in 1936. Davis was from Kentucky and was the president of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

There have been previous attempts to get that statue removed. One of those was in 2015 after the murders of nine black church members in South Carolina. The state's Historic Properties Advisory committee voted to keep the statue.

In 2018, a plaque on the monument that called Davis a hero and a patriot was removed.

During a press conference Thursday, Governor Beshear said the statue is hurtful to many Kentuckians and he believes it should be moved out of the capital.

"I believe the Jefferson Davis statue is a symbol that divides us," Governor Beshear said. "And even if there are those that think it’s a part of history, there should be a better place to put it in historical context."

In recent weeks, there have been numerous Confederate monuments that have been removed in the wake of these protests. Virginia’s governor set a monument to General Robert E. Lee will be removed as soon as possible.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has also said he believes the statue should be moved.