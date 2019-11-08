Beshear campaign: The race is over, it's time to get ready to govern

As county clerks across Kentucky prepare for next week's recanvass, the Beshear campaign is moving forward.

Campaign Manager Eric Hyers told WKYT's Bill Bryant the race is over.

"Governor-Elect Beshear got more votes, got the most amount of votes, and now he's the governor-elect, and he's moving forward, focusing on the transition and making sure that he can be the best governor possible," Hyers said.

Gov.-elect Beshear's inauguration is set for Dec. 10 at the Capitol. His transition team is getting ready to govern.

"At the end of the day, when people vote for governor, they want to know, are you going to make their lives better, or are you going to make them worse? And I think what we saw on Tuesday night was voters all across Kentucky say that they did not want four more years," Hyers said.

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, told WKYT's Garrett Wymer on election night that lawmakers are willing to work with a Beshear administration.

Stivers told the Courier-Journal on Friday that he thinks Gov. Bevin needs to concede if the recanvass doesn't majorly change things.

“It’s time to call it quits and go home, say he had a good four years and congratulate Gov.-elect Beshear,” Stivers said in a brief Friday interview at the Capitol.

Gov. Bevin's primary election rival, Rep. Robert Goforth, R-East Bernstadt, says after the recanvass lawmakers need to move on.

County boards of elections will convene on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. to conduct the recanvass. Those numbers will be reported to the secretary of state.