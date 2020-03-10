Beshear executive order helps pharmacists treat at-risk patients

During a Tuesday morning news conference, Governor Andy Beshear revealed an executive order to make it easier for pharmacists to treat COVID-19 patients or those vulnerable to the illness.

The executive order would help patients stock up on maintenance medications so they won't have to go out as often to get it. (Photo: WKYT/Victor Puente)

Health officials have said people who could be at risk for serious complications because of COVID-19 should avoid crowds. The executive order from the governor will make it easier for people to stay home for an extended period of time if they need to.

The order allows pharmacists to fill prescriptions for thirty days, including an emergency refill if they aren't able to make contact with a patient's physician.

Should the need arise, the order would also allow pharmacists to set up in an area not designated as a pharmacy by permit. That could be used in case they need to set up mobile stations to help people.

The owner of the Pharmacy Shop in Lexington says the executive order is a good move, because it allows people who might have underlying health conditions to stock up on medicine, so they don't have to go out as often to get it.

“No reason for them to get out and come back-and-forth to the pharmacy and be logical for them to stay home in some cases particularly if they are elderly and not get out in the public,” says Pharmacy Shop owner Clarence Sullivan. “Stay home and get that 30 day supply, so they don't have to come back-and-forth to the pharmacy.”

There are restrictions on what medicine can be filled for those 30-day orders. Sullivan says it's mainly maintenance medication such as blood pressure pills. That means things like narcotics can't be stocked up on or abused with this order.

